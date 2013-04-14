NEW YORK (AP) — It was a hair-raising experience for actor Hugh Jackman at a New York City gym.

WCBS reports that Jackman was working out in a gym Saturday morning in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood when a woman rushed in, crying and shouting that she loved him.

The "X-Men" star told the radio station on Sunday that the run-in was frightening.

Police say 47-year-old Kathleen Thurston pulled out a razor filled with hair and threw it at him, then fled and was arrested several blocks from the gym. Jackman wasn't hurt.

Thurston is charged with stalking and awaits arraignment. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

Police say she has gone near the victim and his family before.

