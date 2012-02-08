NEW YORK (AP) -- LeRone (luh-ROHN') Wilson is a Harlem artist who creates unique sculptural paintings with molten beeswax.

They're richly textured and three-dimensional. He makes them in warm tones of yellow, gold and white, and sometimes in metallic silver and bronze.

Wilson garnered national attention in December during the prestigious Art Basel Miami Beach contemporary art fair. He bested 4,000 other contestants to win the national Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series. Media mogul Russell Simmons and Bombay Sapphire co-sponsor the prize to give emerging artists exposure.

Wilson's works will be exhibited at Simmons' Rush Arts Gallery in Chelsea from Thursday through March 16.

His use of heated beeswax, known as encaustic, is based on an ancient Egyptian technique.