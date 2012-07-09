NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City nightclub shut down after a star-studded fracas has gotten back its liquor license and plans to reopen Tuesday.

Greenhouse's liquor license was suspended last month. A judge said Monday the club should get the license back while State Liquor Authority hearings play out.

R&B singer Chris Brown and members of rapper Drake's entourage got into a bottle-throwing brawl June 14 in the club's basement lounge, called W.i.P. Brown and NBA star Tony Parker were among those injured.

Police shuttered the club but later agreed to let it reopen with enhanced security. But it has stayed closed because of the suspended liquor license.

The club says it will focus "on providing a safe and fun atmosphere." The liquor agency didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages.