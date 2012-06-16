NEW YORK (AP) -- Police have shut down a New York City nightclub where singer Chris Brown and rapper Drake's entourage got into a bottle-throwing brawl.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman says the club W.i.P in the city's SoHo neighborhood was closed Saturday night because of code violations. The NYPD gave no details on the violations.

Chris Brown, his girlfriend and his bodyguard were among eight injured during the fight inside the club last week. Police say members of Drake's entourage stopped Brown as he was leaving. The fight escalated and bottles were thrown.

San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker says he suffered a scratched retina during the brawl.

Drake's representatives say he was on his way out when the fight began and did not injure anyone. Brown spoke to police.