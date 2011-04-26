NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York art gallery will have exclusive representation of Richard Avedon's works in partnership with the photographer's foundation.

Gagosian (gah-GOH'-see-ehn) Gallery and The Richard Avedon Foundation made the announcement Tuesday. They said Gagosian will be the only gallery worldwide to sell and mount exhibitions of Avedon's work.

Avedon, whose career spanned 60 years, died in 2004 at the age of 81.

He's famous for his striking fashion images, celebrity portraits and other photographs on subjects ranging from the civil rights movement to war protests.

He worked for Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and many other magazines. He was named the first staff photographer for The New Yorker in 1992.

The New York-based foundation is the largest repository of Avedon's works. It was founded during Avedon's lifetime.

———

Online:

www.richardavedon.com

http://www.gagosian.com