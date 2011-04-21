NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City grand jury has indicted two men on murder charges in the shooting of radio and TV personality DJ Megatron.

The indictment against William Williams and Richard Cromwell was unsealed Thursday. The men are being held. Their attorneys say they're not guilty.

DJ Megatron was shot in the chest while walking to a store near his Staten Island home March 27.

The 32-year-old disc jockey worked on BET's "106 & Park" music countdown series, mainly in a role interacting with its live audience. He also did on-camera work for the show and for BET's website. His given name was Corey McGriff.

The defendants will be arraigned April 27.

They previously were charged in the case. A grand jury indictment is the next step in the legal process.