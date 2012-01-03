NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wants the world to know that while he might have shared a New Year's kiss with Lady Gaga it was nothing compared with the one he got later from his longtime girlfriend.

The 69-year-old politician and the youthful pop star locked lips shortly after leading a Times Square crowd in a final-minute countdown to midnight. They made quite a pair: He was in an old-fashioned American-flag sweater; she had her eyes hidden behind a sparkly mask.

When asked about the kiss Tuesday, Bloomberg said he'd "be remiss" if he didn't say "the best kiss of the night came after that," from girlfriend Diana Taylor.

Bloomberg also called Gaga "a young lady," noting she's about the same age as his daughter Georgina, who's in her late 20s.