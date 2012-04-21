NEW YORK (AP) -- A new exhibition in New York City captures Andy Warhol as a young artist shortly before he exploded onto the art scene.

"Before They Were Famous: Behind the Lens of William John Kennedy" features rare shots of Warhol and artist Robert Indiana posing with what soon became their most celebrated works — Warhol's "Marilyn" and Indiana's "LOVE" logo.

Photographer Robert Kennedy took the pictures in 1964. They had been in storage for nearly 50 years before he rediscovered them in a "beat-up cardboard box" in his studio.

Among the highlights is an image of Warhol posing with an acetate proof of his now famous Marilyn Monroe silkscreen.

The show at the Site/109 gallery runs through May 29. It's being presented by the Miami-based publishing house Kiwi Arts Group.