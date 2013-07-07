NYC takes control of South Street Seaport Museum
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has taken control of the South Street Seaport Museum.
It continues to struggle with an estimated $22 million in damage from Superstorm Sandy.
The Museum of the City of New York said last month it could no longer operate the waterfront museum.
The Wall Street Journal (http://on.wsj.com/1aROPjV ) says three Bloomberg administration officials now make up a skeleton board of trustees. Meanwhile, the city is scrambling to find a new institutional partner.
The museum's waterfront director has been appointed as its interim president.
The museum is housed in a commercial building on Fulton Street that served the seaport starting in 1811. It also maintains a fleet of historic vessels.
http://www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org/
