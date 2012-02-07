NEW YORK (AP) -- There's a giant red heart in the middle of New York City's Times Square that can measure love's pulse.

Touch the heart and it starts to beat. Hold hands or kiss and the 10-foot-high interactive work glows brighter and beats faster.

It's an installation celebrating Valentine's Day, courtesy of the Times Square Alliance.

It's designed by the architectural firm BIG.

The sculpture consists of 400 transparent LED acrylic tubes that form a cube around a suspended heart. The area's neon lights are refracted in the tubes.

The heart's rhythm quickens the more people touch a sensor near the heart.

BIG says the heart reflects what Times Square is famous for — people and light.

The sculpture will remain on view through the end of the month.

———

Online: www.bigheartnyc.com