NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York City police commissioner's TV host son says it's great to be back at work after being cleared of a rape claim.

Friday was Grey Kelly's first day back "Good Day New York" after being cleared of the prospect of criminal charges of raping a woman he met for a drink.

He says it's been a tough couple of weeks.

He took a leave of absence from the show which airs on the local Fox affiliate, WNYW-TV, after the allegations surfaced last month.

The woman said she met Kelly on a street and went out for drinks with him but was too drunk to consent to sex. Kelly has denied the allegations.

Prosecutors said they hadn't found cause to charge Kelly.