NYPD: Man swiped Dali painting from art gallery
NEW YORK (AP) -- Police are looking for a suspect who stole a $150,000 Salvador Dali painting from a Manhattan art gallery.
Police say the man walked into the Venus Over Manhattan art gallery on Madison Avenue posing as a customer and removed the watercolor and ink painting from the wall, put it in a bag, and fled.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black and white checked shirt and dark colored jeans. It happened on Tuesday.
The 1949 painting, called "Cartel des Don Juan Tenorio," was part of the gallery's inaugural exhibition.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 15, 2018 Zoe Saldana and more stars turning 40 in 2018