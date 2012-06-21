NEW YORK (AP) -- Police are looking for a suspect who stole a $150,000 Salvador Dali painting from a Manhattan art gallery.

Police say the man walked into the Venus Over Manhattan art gallery on Madison Avenue posing as a customer and removed the watercolor and ink painting from the wall, put it in a bag, and fled.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black and white checked shirt and dark colored jeans. It happened on Tuesday.

The 1949 painting, called "Cartel des Don Juan Tenorio," was part of the gallery's inaugural exhibition.