NEW YORK (AP) -- New York police are investigating whether shots were fired inside a nightclub during a bottle-throwing brawl involving singer Chris Brown and Drake's entourage.

RELATED: Get the scoop on the bar brawl

Some witnesses have reported hearing shots during the dustup Thursday morning at W.i.P in SoHo, but no one reported seeing a gun. Police are looking into the claims.

Chris Brown, his girlfriend and his bodyguard were among eight injured during the fight inside the club. Police say members of Drake's entourage stopped Brown as he was leaving. The fight escalated and bottles were thrown.

RELATED: Chris and more celebs out and about this week

Brown spoke with police; Drake has not. Drake's representatives say he was on his way out when the fight broke out and did not injure anyone.

A manager of a club in the same building was arrested Friday on an unrelated violation.

RELATED: Chris and more of pop culture's best dancers