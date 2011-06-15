NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police have begun an investigation into an online posting supposedly from a convicted felon who claims to have shot and robbed slain rapper Tupac Shakur.

Police spokesman Paul Browne said Wednesday if police determine the post is legitimate they will seek to interview the prisoner.

The claim was posted on the website AllHipHop.com. The person says he was paid $2,500 by another hip hop mogul to rob Shakur outside a studio in Manhattan in 1994. Shakur suffered gunshot wounds but eventually recovered. He was later killed in 1996 in an unsolved slaying.

Much of the post is laced with bitterness directed at the person the writer says hired him to carry out the crime. The writer says that person has wrongly accused him of being a government informant.

"Now I would like to clear up a few things, because the statute of limitations is over, and no one can be charged, and I'm just plain tired of listening to your lies," the writer says, adding that the mogul also allowed him to keep some of the jewelry he stole from Shakur.

"I still have as proof the chain we took in the robbery," he writes.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, a person by the same name as in the post is serving life in prison and is housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A message requesting comment from AllHipHop.com was not immediately answered.