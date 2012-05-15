NEW YORK (AP) -- New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art is big on bubbles.

They inspired Argentinian artist Tomas Saraceno (toh-MAHZ' sah-rah-SAY'-noh) to create a work that rises from the roof of the museum.

Titled "Cloud City," the 16 stainless steel-framed bubbles are reachable via transparent staircases. Visitors get spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

The 38-year-old artist says his work reflects the city. So when the sky is blue, you see blue. And when it's cloudy, visitors feel like they're in a cloud.

Sara Theeboom (TEE'-boom), a visitor from Sydney, Australia, called it "very cool," but she wouldn't recommend having a drink before you go up.

The artist says he wanted to challenge future architects to envision cities that float above Earth.

