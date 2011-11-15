Noel Gallagher is looking back in anger -- at a chance meeting with Katie Holmes.

The feud-friendly former Oasis singer, 44, slammed the Jack and Jill actress, 32, on his blog over the weekend.

According to the British rocker, he ran into Holmes Thursday night at the NYC studios of the Late Show with David Letterman, where both of them had scheduled appearances.

"We literally bumped into that top Scientologist Katie Holmes on the way into the studio. We came out of the lift and BANG, there she was," the "Champagne Supernova" singer wrote of the star.

But the famous wife to Tom Cruise and mom to Suri wasn't so keen to make nice, Gallagher claimed.

"Now at this point my mate, and friend of the stars, Scully was doing a bit of filming for my website and managed to capture the moment," Gallagher said. "[Holmes] looked a bit miffed at the various North-West accents and some vigorous handshaking," he added. The final insult? Holmes objected to his camera crew. "There was no need to send one of her people over to demand the video be deleted!!!! Un-f--kin'-believable," he complained.

The rocker had more pleasant backstage run-ins with Holmes' Jack and Jill costar Adam Sandler ("He was cool as f--k!") and Steve Martin ("Top, top man!").

"We didn't let [Holmes] spoil the day though," he wrote. "And what a day. Loved it."

