WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has a strategy to discourage his daughters from rebelling, perhaps by getting a tattoo himself.

Obama says he and his wife, Michelle, have told 14-year-old Malia and 11-year-old Sasha that if they ever decide to get a tattoo then "mommy and me" will get the same tattoo in the same place on their bodies and show it off on YouTube as a "family tattoo."

Obama commented in an interview taped last week and broadcast Wednesday on NBC's "Today."

The president also dismissed the first lady's recent reference to herself as a single mom during a separate television interview.

Obama suggested the comment was a slip of the tongue. But he also acknowledged there have been times in his political career when she probably did feel like a single parent.