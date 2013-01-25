NEW YORK (AP) — The White House says President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will give their first joint interview to the television news show "60 Minutes," and it will air Sunday.

Clinton is soon to leave her post as secretary of state, and already she is being mentioned as a possible presidential candidate for 2016.

Obama and Clinton competed for the Democratic nomination for president in 2008, and their relationship has been watched closely ever since.

It's not clear what questions the two will face in their joint interview.