Entertainment Tonight.

President Obama followed up last night's star-studded fundraiser at George Clooney's house with a game of basketball this morning with the Descendants star and other celebrities.

A White House official confirms to ET that Obama shot baskets with some staff members as well as Clooney, Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire and Don Cheadle.

The impromptu hoops game came after last night's fundraising gala at Clooney's Studio City home that brought in nearly $15 million for his reelection campaign and the Democratic Party.

In order to stage the fundraiser, Clooney's private outdoor basketball court was covered with carpeting, planters and dining tables, prompting Obama to jab his actor friend. "I want to thank Clooney for letting us use his basketball court. This guy has been talking smack about his basketball game ever since I've known him."

Obama was scheduled to depart Los Angeles on Friday and travel to Reno, NV before returning to Washington D.C. later in the day.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Does Shannen Doherty Want Kids?

Obama Jokes with Clooney at Fundraising Gala