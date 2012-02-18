LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Muhammad Ali turned 70 last month, but the world's most famous people are still wishing the boxer known simply as "The Greatest" a happy birthday.

President Barack Obama told Muhammad Ali through a video message on Saturday night that he shocked and inspired the world, and continues to do so today.

Obama's message was one of dozens celebrating the icon, delivered to 2,000 people attending a swanky dinner gala to honor Ali and raise funds for brain research.

Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, told the crowd her husband's greatest wish has always been to inspire and help others through a life that he feels really began after he retired from the ring.

Football great Jim Brown says Ali is a great part of an American history.