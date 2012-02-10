LONDON (AP) -- Want to know what's going on behind doors in Washington?

People are watching the Showtime TV series "Homeland" — and star Damian Lewis says it's all Barack Obama's fault.

Lewis says after the political thriller got the U.S. president's eye, the rest of the White House wanted to see it too.

Lewis tells The Associated Press "not only has Obama been watching it but his aides have been calling up going, 'we need to see it.' So he's been getting entire state departments, top of the U.S. government, asking to see it."

Lewis plays a Marine who has been missing in Iraq for eight years — but is he a war hero or a terrorist?

The British actor has been promoting the drama in his own homeland before it begins Feb. 19 on the U.K.'s Channel 4.