RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — When President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) sat down for dinner, they feasted on several dishes prepared by one of America's top chefs.

The White House says celebrity chef Bobby Flay prepared a menu for the two leaders that included lobster tamales, Porterhouse steak and cherry pie.

The meal was served Friday in the dining room at Sunnylands, the sprawling estate in Rancho Mirage, Calif., where Obama and Xi met for their talks.

Flay is known for his Southwestern cooking. He owns several restaurants around the country and stars in several cooking programs on the Food Network.