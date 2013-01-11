WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama's second inauguration is going to be smaller than his historic first swearing-in, but still full of glamour and pomp.

Estimates of turnout are 600,000 to 800,000, compared with a record 1.8 million in 2009.

Yet recent developments have shown enthusiasm is high.

A limited offering of $60 inaugural ball tickets for the public sold out quickly, and there's an impressive list of celebrities, including Beyonce, Katy Perry and Usher, set to perform.

Obama has cut the number of balls from 10 last time to just two this year.

But The Associated Press has learned that organizers are expecting 35,000 people to attend the larger ball, and 4,000 people are expected to attend a ball in honor of U.S. troops — double the size of two years ago.