WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia are rocking out with hundreds of kids from military families and Washington-area public schools at the Kids' Inaugural Concert.

Pop star Usher started off the proceedings Saturday evening with his hit song "Yeah." The concert is chock-full of A-list talent, including Katy Perry, Mindless Behavior and members of the cast of the Fox series "Glee."

The concert continues a tradition started at the 2009 inauguration by honoring the nation's military families. It's being hosted by Mrs. Obama and the vice president's wife, Jill Biden, and emceed by Nick Cannon.