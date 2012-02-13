WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Barack Obama's thoughts and prayers are with Whitney Houston's family, especially her daughter.

Press secretary Jay Carney says it's hard not to be an admirer of the singer's "immense talent." And, he says it's a tragedy to lose somebody so talented at such a young age.

Carney said he wasn't sure if Obama and Houston ever had met.

The 48-year-old singer died Saturday.