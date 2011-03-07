Someone is out to get the "Real Housewives of Orange County."

Tamra Barney and show newcomer Peggy Tanous had a seriously scary incident with a fan during a recent night out in the Big Apple.

"I got roofied," Barney said Sunday during a chat on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live!" with Andy Cohen. (To the uninitiated, a "roofie" is Rohypnol, the so-called "date-rape drug" which predators often slip into women's drinks.)

A few nights ago, while at a New York club with fellow OC gal Vicki Gunvalson and New York housewife Ramona Singer, an unsuspecting Barney and Tanous were greeted by a "fan."

"Unfortunately we accepted a drink from a fan that walked up with two drinks and gave them to us," Barney admitted.

Also on hand during "Watch What Happens," Gunvalson noted that her friends were "out, out, out, passed out! On the floor of the bathroom, I was like, 'What do I do?' These two housewives are roofied! I thought they were dying there! "

"Thank god I had Vicki there to help out," Barney said.

Another blessing: "I only drank half my drink, thank god. Peggy was almost hospitalized!"

