RadarOnline and E! News report that The Real Housewives of OC stars Tamra Barney and Jeana Keough got into a heated fight Saturday night at a wrap party for the hit Bravo show, with both reality stars throwing wine at each other.

Apparently, Tamra was furious that Jeana has been making inaccurate remarks about her in the press, so she tried to hand her a cease and desist letter at the bash.

That move didn't go over so well.

“Jeana said to Tamra, 'Youre’ a b---- and I’m gonna throw you’re a-- in the pool,'" a witness tells Radar. "Then she pushed Tamra, as if she was trying to throw her in the pool."

Tamra then threw a glass of wine in Jeana's face, according to the report.

As Tamra walked away, Jeana tried to throw HER wine at Tamra. (Unfortunately, she missed her and her drink soaked another woman's white dress, Radar reports.)

Jeana's daughter Kara took to Twitter after the incident and wrote Tamra: "@TamraBarney to hear you threw a drink in @jeanakeough's face makes me sick- she called me in tears- can't believe I considered you a friend."

Tamra replied: "think twice jeana keough when you try to throw me in a pool cuz you talk smack. MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!".

