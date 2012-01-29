Octavia Spencer got a little 'help' from her friend Josh Hopkins at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Walking the red carpet with Cougar Town's Hopkins at Sunday's SAGs, The Help's Spencer loved having a BFF by her side.

"I decided to rob Cougar Town -- I'm a cougar tonight, but Josh is my dear friend, so I'm not going to put my claws in him," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet of Hopkins, 41.

Telling Rancic she and Hopkins go "way back," Spencer (clad in a Tadashi Soji gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Judith Lieber bag) knew she had to bring him along to celebrate her Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role win.

"I thought it only fitting to have a good friend by my side who's not a part of Team Help," Spencer, 39, said.

Hopkins -- who rejected Jennifer Aniston's romantic advances but vacationed with her Cougar Town BFF Courteney Cox in St. Barth's last spring -- had nothing but kind words for Spencer.

"To see your friend's dreams come true, there's really nothing that can make you happier," Hopkins said on the red carpet Sunday. "I've seen the blood, sweat and the tears, so she deserves this night. Maybe the world is just discovering her, but she's been a talent for a long time. To see her explode in the public consciousness like this -- them discover what I've known, her beauty and talent -- is a good time."

