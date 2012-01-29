It looks like Octavia Spencer is becoming the "It" woman of the 2012 awards season -- but don't expect "The Help" actress, 39, to shrink down to a tiny, tiny size as her stardom rises.

As she was at the Golden Globes two weeks ago, Spencer was the victor in the Supporting Actress category at Sunday's Screen Actors' Guild Awards, and was resplendent in a Tadashi Soji gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Judith Leiber bag.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most talked-about bodies

"Tadashi [is] a designer that knows how to cut for women who aren't size 2," she told reporters on the red carpet. She admitted she had a little assistance fitting into the gown. "This is Spanx, honey!"

Still, she said, "I am working out with a trainer," but her goals aren't extreme.

PHOTOS: SAG Awards -- what all the stars wore!

"I'm not trying to be a thin mint," Spencer clarified. "I'm just trying to be healthy and look good for me. So another 15 pounds and I will be fine."

In the press room inside the Shrine Auditorium after grabbing her award, she speculated on the pressures placed on actresses in Hollywood to look young -- and skinny.

PHOTOS: Stars who love their bodies

"It's our society that has told [women] and continues to tell them that when you reach a certain age, you are no longer valuable. When your each a certain weight, you are [no longer] valuable," the Oscar nominee said.

Regardless, Spencer said, "I'm not healthy at this weight. I think anytime you have too much around the middle then there's a problem."

VIDEO: Best and worst dressed SAGs stars ever

She feels sympathetic for women of all sizes, she added to reporters. "I feel for my overly thin women as much as I feel for the overly overweight women. I think there is a lot that needs to change."