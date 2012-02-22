2011 was a banner year for "The Help" star Octavia Spencer, and now she's ready to celebrate in an unusual way.

"I am going to get my boobs lifted. That's going to be my first gift," Spencer, 41, tells Parade. "I figured going into my forties I want my boobs where they were when I was 17."

Spencer, who's nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category at Sunday's 84th Annual Academy Awards, says the surgery won't happen until late 2012.

"Right after the Oscars I start a Diablo Cody movie. We're taping out of the country for four months so I wouldn't be back here until about August," Spencer explained. "I would want to do this around November. Then that way I could just relax until January."

Spencer's body has been a hot topic in recent months: at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, she revealed she's been exercising with a personal trainer.

"I'm not trying to be a thin mint," Spencer told Us Weekly. "I'm just trying to be healthy and look good for me. So another 15 pounds and I will be fine."