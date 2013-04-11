Octavia Spencer on her love life, losing weight and defending Kim Kardashian
By Chris Gardner
Octavia Spencer won an Oscar for her performance in "The Help," but the actress doesn't need any assistance when it comes to opening up about her latest achievement -- losing weight!
Octavia recently dropped 20 pounds with the help of Sensa. In an exclusive chat, the affable Alabama native opens up about Hollywood's weight obsession, how getting naked is a part of the weight-loss process and why the world is so focused on Kim Kardashian's weight ...
How has your life changed since you lost the weight?
"My life is still the same. I have a great group of friends and a great family and we're supportive of each other. My lifestyle is the thing that has changed, especially when I'm making food choices. Before, I would always gravitate towards anything with you know, pizza in it. And now, I don't eat like that anymore, I'm going to always continue to eat what I want, but I feel that in losing weight and becoming healthier, I have a healthier outlook."
By Chris Gardner
Octavia Spencer won an Oscar for her performance in "The Help," but the actress doesn't need any assistance when it comes to opening up about her latest achievement -- losing weight!
Octavia recently dropped 20 pounds with the help of Sensa. In an exclusive chat, the affable Alabama native opens up about Hollywood's weight obsession, how getting naked is a part of the weight-loss process and why the world is so focused on Kim Kardashian's weight ...
How has your life changed since you lost the weight?
"My life is still the same. I have a great group of friends and a great family and we're supportive of each other. My lifestyle is the thing that has changed, especially when I'm making food choices. Before, I would always gravitate towards anything with you know, pizza in it. And now, I don't eat like that anymore, I'm going to always continue to eat what I want, but I feel that in losing weight and becoming healthier, I have a healthier outlook."