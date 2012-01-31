A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do!

When The Help's Octavia Spencer took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, she couldn't let loose at the after parties as much as she intended -- thanks to her triple-strength undergarments.

Finding getting ready for the awards show "very stressful," the 39-year-old breakout star told Ellen DeGeneres in a Tuesday interview that she wore three pairs of Spanx shapewear under her Tadashi Shoji gown.

"I was not a Girl Scout but I try to be very prepared. I triple Spanx," she told DeGeneres, adding that she does so for every awards show. "It's wonderful because it gives you the illusion of an hourglass [figure] with the sand kind of spread out."

At the awards show, Spencer found herself commiserating about her discomfort with none other than Bridesmaids pal Melissa McCarthy.

"I could not party that night because I was being pinched in places that I didn't know it was possible. I ran into Melissa [and] said, 'Oh my God, Melissa, I'm about to die. My Spanx are killing me.' She said, 'I just went to the bathroom and took mine off!'"

Spencer will have plenty of time to plan her undergarments for the Oscars February 26, where she'll vie for a Best Supporting Actress trophy.

