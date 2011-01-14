LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Octomom" Nadya Suleman tells Oprah Winfrey she was addicted to having children and was "self-medicating through babies" when she gave birth to octuplets in 2009.

Suleman appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Friday for a financial intervention from money guru Suze Orman. She has been plagued with money problems and threatened with eviction from her Southern California home.

Suleman says she felt a "hole" after six children and wanted more, but that after 14 kids the hole remains.

When Suleman said she paid for in vitro fertilization through savings, Orman replied, "Lie, lie, lie!" and said she had seen Suleman's finances and insisted she had borrowed the money.

Orman heatedly urged Suleman to give up private school and excessive gifts for her children, and a personal trainer and manicures for herself.