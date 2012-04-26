After Orange County Social Services Agency launched an investigation of Nadya Suleman Tuesday, the mother of 14 spoke out to Good Morning America Thursday saying she was "set up."

The investigation occurred after Suleman's hairdresser visited her home and subsequently filed a complaint about the conditions Suleman's 14 children were living in. The hairdresser claimed the famous mom locked her children in a room using a chair and made them use portable toilets outside. She allegedly released photos to TMZ to back up her claims.

Suleman, who became known as "Octomom" when she gave birth to octuplets in 2009, defended herself on GMA.

"I think, maybe, me and my kids were set up," Suleman said. "We were set up."

"She thought it was unacceptable that they're half-naked going potty," Suleman, 36, explained, explaining that the toilet inside was broken. "I mean mom is out there, come on." As for the claims about the chair, she clarified that one of her older children propped the chair under the door handle to stop the children from entering the room and opening and closing the door.

Suleman's hairdresser also said she paid $520 for a Brazilian Blowout and haircut. "I am making money, though. I have jobs and I can afford it," Suelman claimed. She also explained that the bill included 14 other haircuts for her children.

The mother recently posed semi-nude for a British magazine. "I've been using the media to pay the bills," she explained. "Any offer, now, is to take care of my kids."

Following the investigation, the OC Social Services Agency concluded that Suleman's children were safe and no further action was taken.

