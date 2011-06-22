Must love kids!

Octomom Nadya Suleman is set to star in a brand-new celebrity dating show on HDNET called "Celebridate."

"I was lucky enough to be invited to be a part of it," Suleman tells Pop Eater. "I have not watched TV in almost a decade, but I might just tune into this one! I don't perceive myself to be a celebrity, but I guess they do. To a certain degree, I am in the public eye."

No kidding. The controversial mom made headlines when she gave birth to octuplets in January 2009, bringing her total number of children to 14.

(Earlier this month, the California State Medical Board decided Dr. Michael Kamrava "did not exercise sound judgment" when he implanted 12 embryos inside Suleman in 2008; his license will be revoked July 1.)

For Suleman, 35, appearing on "Celebridate" is more than just an excuse to extend her 15 minutes of fame -- it's also her one shot at finding true love.

"I've never dated. This is actually the first time I have dated in my life," she says. "I've had one boyfriend, and it was very fascinating to me; it was an unforgettable experience. I am painfully shy and anxious. That's just my personality. So it's difficult for me to interact and to have eye contact."

"Celebridate," which premieres in October, will be hosted by Blind Date's Roger Lodge.

