Nadya "Octomom" Suleman has a new gig that will hopefully pay some of her bills.

According to TMZ, the mom of 14 has been booked for her first stint as a stripper at West Palm Beach, Florida's T's Lounge next month. During the week of July 11-15, the 36-year-old will dance during two shows a night.

PHOTOS: What Octomom does all day

Looks like the 10-show gig is the answer to Suleman's prayers. Back in April, the controversial mom said she's consider any job -- including starring in a pornographic film -- if the price was right.

"If it's a job, and it's a well-paying job, and it's gonna allow me to get out of here and move in a very safe, huge home that they deserve, I'm gonna do it," she said, speaking to HLN's Nischelle Turner. (All 14 children of Suleman were conceived via in-vitro fertilization.)

VIDEO: Find out how long Octomom has been celibate

Last month, Suleman filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court; the documents state that she has less than $50,000 in assets and owes between $500,000 and $1 million in liabilities.

VIDEO: Octomom reveals why she's addicted to having babies

"I have had to make some very difficult decisions this year and filing Chapter 7 was one of them," Suleman said, defending her decision. "But I have to do what is best for my children and I need a fresh start."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Octomom Nadya Suleman Lands Part-Time Stripper Gig