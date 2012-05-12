Major burn!

Just days after an expectant Snooki called her a "crazy bitch," Octomom (real name: Nadya Suleman) shared her thoughts on "tanning mom'"s poor parenting skills.

At first, Suleman--who famously gave birth to octuplets after undergoing in-vitro fertilization in 2009 -- admitted she was hesitant to pass judgment on a fellow mother.

"I want to give all moms the benefit of the doubt," Octomom told TMZ this week. "Who am I to judge anyone else?"

Upon hearing more details about the story, she quickly changed her tune.

"I would never even fathom [taking a child tanning]," Suleman said. "That's unfathomable to me." Citing the psychological as well as the physical harm done to Tanning Mom's child, Suleman added, "You're teaching [her] to define your worth by your reflection in the mirror. I don't do that. I've never done that."

Griped the mom of 14, "If [Child Protective Services] comes to Octomom's house, they should definitely go to her house, and they should mandate parenting classes for her, for sure."

In court Wednesday, Patricia Krentcil, 44, pleaded not guilty to second-degree child endangerment. "I never once in my life let my daughter, especially at that age, go into a tanning both," she told an Essex County judge.

The 5-year-old is now in the custody of her father, who admitted to NBC News his daughter--who was noticeably sunburned--boasted to a classmate she "went tanning with Mommy."

Earlier this month, Suleman filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The day prior, the 36-year-old admitted she would consider doing porn if it meant being able to provide for her family in an interview with HLN.

"If the opportunity comes up I'll be the first to admit: I'm gonna eat my words!" said Suleman, who posed topless for England's Closer magazine in March. "Because all that matters is that I can take care of my family."

