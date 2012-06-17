By Wonderwall Editors

After an employee of strip club T's Lounge in West Palm Beach, Fla., called Nadya Suleman "a little bit crazy" on TV, the mother of 14 bailed on her commitment to take it all off onstage in July.

According to TMZ, Suleman's announcement that she won't follow through with her scheduled appearance at the club has irked the lounge's owners, and now they're threatening to sue.

Lawyers for Suleman, however, maintain that she has no plans to appear at T's despite her agreement to dance there.

"Nadya will not be appearing at this club in July or in the future," her rep assures TMZ. "Nadya felt defamed and was in fear for her life to step into a club where they have already set a negative tone."