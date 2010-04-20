Nadya Suleman went on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to offer an inside look into her life as a single mother of 14 children, calling her decision to have so many kids "selfish."

"I was caught up in my own selfish desires. I feel as though I wasn't thinking," Nadya tells Oprah of her decision to get in vitro fertilization, thus impregnating her with eight babies. "I believe that perhaps I've always coveted that connection to another person. You can't regret children."

She says of learning she was pregnant with octuplets, "I never could have conceptualized something like this would happen. I would never have done this on purpose."

The octuplet mom says she just works to keep her family afloat, saying they're in the "midst of survival." She tells Oprah that she can never give her children enough attention. "I have a tremendous amount of guilt. They have all have different unique needs. I live in guilt."

When asked if she's ever considered putting some of her kids up for adoption, she says firmly, "I will do anything in my power to, without exploiting my children, create revenue. I know that sounds selfish but I breathe for my children."

It was also asked if Nadya will ever reveal the father of her kids, of which she replied, "That's not my place." As for dating, Nadya says that is out of the question for now. "How could I even fathom taking an ounce of energy from them and giving it to a stranger?"

She says if she had to do it all over, knowing what she knows now, she might have transferred in less embryos. "I never wanted more than six, seven children total."