Star interrupted!

At the 2012 Brit Awards in London Tuesday, it came as no surprise when Adele took home the big awards for Best British Album and Best British Female artist.

But what did come as a shock was her indecent gesture on stage during her acceptance speech for Best British Album, when host James Cordon unexpectedly cut in to introduce the next musical performance.

"I flung the middle finger. That was for the suits at the Brit Awards, not my fans. I'm sorry if I offended anyone but the suits offended me," the 23-year-old singer told the BBC of the instance that was live broadcast.

During her abbreviated speech, the British star expressed her gratitude about her success. "Nothing makes me prouder than coming home with six Grammys and then coming to the Brits and winning album of the year. I'm so proud to be British and to be flying our flag."

After Cordon, who was met with boos from the crowd, stepped in, Adele asked "Can I just say, then, goodbye and I'll see you next time round?" followed by her flipping off the cameras.

On Feb. 5, M.I.A. became the topic of controversy when she flipped her middle finger on live TV to over 100 million viewers worldwide during her and Madonna's Super Bowl performance.

"It's such a teenager…irrelevant thing to do," Madonna sniped about the obscene gesture. "There was such a feeling of love and unity there. What was the point? It was just out of place."

