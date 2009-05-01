Pageant officials confirmed they paid for controversial Miss California Carrie Prejean to have breast implants.

"We assisted when Carrie came to us and voiced the interest in having the procedure done," co-director Keith Lewis told Early Show co-anchor Maggie Rodriguez Friday morning.

"We want to put her in the best possible confidence in order to present herself in the best possible light on a national stage," he continued.

Prejean came under fire after voicing her opposition to gay nuptials. She's currently working with the National Organization for Marriage to "protect traditional marriage."

Lewis goes on: "It's not something we endorse, nor is it something that we suggest. But when we meet with the titleholder when she's crowned Miss California, we put to her a litany of questions about how she feels about herself, what she feels she needs to work on, what she may need to change, what is good, what is not good.

"It's a personal choice. Well, I think that it's about how a woman feels about herself," he says. "In terms of, for me, it's not a personal choice that I would recommend. But at the same time, I know so many women that have done the procedure and feel better about themselves and the way they present themselves.

"And I think that's the question is, whether or not, when you're looking at that procedure as an option, am I going to feel better about myself? It's not about one night. It isn't about one night of competition. And doing a procedure like that for one night of competition would be foolish. But..."

Lewis admits that Prejean -- who lost to Kristen Dalton -- had a better chance of winning by being "more proportioned" during the swimsuit competition.