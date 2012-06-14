SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- The director of the Dominican Republic's Miss Universe contest says the international pageant is scheduled to be held in the Caribbean country this year.

Magaly Febles tells The Associated Press that the New York-based organization is waiting for Dominican tourism officials to approve its request to hold the pageant there. She says the country meets all the requirements to host the event, adding that organization officials liked the facilities they toured.

Tourist Department spokesman Napoleon de la Cruz says officials have no comment.

The organization's 61st pageant is scheduled for December, with Angola native Leila Lopes crowning her successor.

The Dominican Republic last hosted a Miss Universe pageant in 1977. It has won the contest only once, in 2003, when judges selected Amelia Vega.