CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- A prop vehicle that was used in the original "Star Trek" TV series in the late 1960s and acquired by an Ohio collector has sold at auction for just over $70,000 after a last-minute bidding war.

The Repository in Canton reports an Akron-area collector had been storing the partially restored 24-foot-long Galileo shuttlecraft for several years before putting it up for auction online.

Auctioneer Brooks Ames says the selling price soared during the final 90 seconds of the auction on Thursday as three late bidders fought to claim the structure used as the shuttlecraft of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Ames says he believes the buyer plans to restore the fake shuttlecraft and possibly display it in a museum.