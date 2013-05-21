Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Olivia Munn are keeping the residents of Moore, Okla., in their prayers after a monstrous tornado took the lives of at least 24 people and injured more than 120 others on Monday, May 20. The three stars -- who all hail from the Sooner State -- shared messages of support via their social networking sites.

"Growing up in tornado alley, you always know what could happen," said Underwood, who grew up in Muskogee. "It doesn't change how devastating it is when something does happen. I'm thinking about and praying for my beautiful home state and the people in it tonight."

Approximately 50 elementary school children were injured Monday. Newsroom's Munn, who was born in Oklahoma City, tweeted, "The devastation through my home state of Oklahoma is staggering. All of my prayers are with the victims, especially all those little kids. My heart is broken for all of the children killed and hurt in the Oklahoma tornado. Holding out hope that the missing will be found alive."

Clinton native Keith, 51, shared his memories of Moore via WhoSay. "This storm has devastated the community that I grew up in. I rode my bike through those neighborhoods. I have family and friends in Moore. My heart and prayers go to those that have lost so much. But Moore is strong and we will persevere," the country singer wrote. "God be with you all."

Fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert added, "Pray. That's all we can do. Pray for peace for Oklahoma."

In a heartfelt Facebook post, TV journalist and mother of four Maria Shriver said she was praying for the people of Oklahoma. "Before we get to all the 'We will rebuild' language, I hope we can pause in the heartbreak and grief that so many are feeling and allow them the time and space to grieve," she added. "These families are in shock. Let's pause, pray and grieve with them."

After the tornado hit, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin deployed 80 National Guard members to assist with rescue operations. President Barack Obama has since declared a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local relief efforts. Those looking to help can text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to the American Red Cross.

Other celebrities who shared messages of support include How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris, Keeping Up With the Kardashian's Khloe Kardashian, The Client List's Jennifer Love Hewitt, Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez, The X Factor's Demi Lovato, CBS This Morning's Gayle King, Today's Kathie Lee Gifford, Total Recall's Jessica Biel and Once Upon a Time's Ginnifer Goodwin.

