ET has learned that Oksana Grigorieva let Mel Gibson off the hook in court on Wednesday concerning her domestic violence claim against the actor.

RELATED: Mel Returns To the Flirting Game

Oksana's attorney, Daniel Horowitz confirmed for us that the rumors of the dropped claim, as well as the termination of a protective order against Mel are "accurate," but he did not want to make any further comment on the matter.

RELATED: Jodie Foster says Mel Gibson is still 'beloved'

Last month, Mel Gibson broke his silence, discussing the leaked audio recordings that allegedly feature the Oscar winner shouting obscenities at Oksana in a fit of rage.

RELATED: Mel Gibson Breaks His Silence

"I've never treated anyone badly or in a discriminatory way based on gender, race, religion or sexuality -- period," Mel told journalist Allison Hope Weiner.

Mel also has a new movie, "The Beaver," opening May 6.

More on ET.com: 'Man of Steel' Actor Henry Cavill Gets Engaged