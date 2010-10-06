Oksana Grigorieva's planned sit-down with Oprah Winfrey may have been canceled, but she is opening up to People magazine about Mel Gibson, including recounting the day when she claims he hit her as she held their nearly 1-year-old daughter, Lucia.

"I thought he would kill me," she says. "I was scared for my life."

Grigorieva, 40, maintains that the issues-plagued Oscar winner, 54, struck her twice and waved a gun during an altercation on Jan. 6. What's more, she asserts that he was "frothing at the mouth" and "talking to himself like a lunatic."

She says she didn't call police for fear that it would only anger him further.

The Russian musician also alleges that Gibson, who wouldn't comment to the mag, was prone to fits of jealousy and depression, and she contends that he would talk about suicide.

"He would've killed himself many times if he wasn't Catholic," she states, but "he is afraid of hell."

As for why she recorded Mel hyperventilating with rage in a series of phone calls, "I needed to document his threats," explains Oksana, who denies she leaked the tapes or used them as part of an extortion attempt.

While Grigorieva admits she's "severely in debt," she insists she's "standing up to a bully who is very rich and famous."

Despite their shattered, wholly dysfunctional relationship, which ended in April after two-plus years, she still wants Gibson to be part of their daughter's life.

"I'm not angry at him," insists Oksana. "For the sake of Lucia, I really want him to be well. He has to have the courage to be responsible for what he's done."

