NEW YORK (AP) -- Despite his absence from early primary coverage, Current TV's Keith Olbermann will soon be part of the act.

In a tweet posted Sunday, the volatile anchor of the "Countdown" show said he would be "running the election coverage of Current" after Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. On Monday, a Current representative confirmed Olbermann would host future coverage.

Olbermann was missing from last week's coverage of the Iowa caucuses. This led to reports of a feud between Olbermann and the network, where he has been an executive and star for less than a year.

It remains unclear what format election night coverage will adopt with Olbermann participating — a special edition of "Countdown" or one of Current's "Politically Direct" election specials, featuring Current personalities as well as network co-founder Al Gore.