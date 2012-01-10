Olivia Munn is back in the dating game!

The 31-year-old actress and NHL star Brad Richards have split, a source tells Us Weekly.

"She ended it with him," a source tells Us. "She had to. It's not really complicated. She just realized she liked him as a friend and nothing more."

Munn began dating the New York Rangers player, also 31, in November. According to Just Jared, a Madison Square Garden rep was overheard in November saying, "Olivia has become the Rangers' good luck charm as they've been on a 6-0 winning streak since they first started dating two weeks ago."

Sources told Us that in September 2010 Justin Timberlake cheated on his now-fiance Jessica Biel with Munn. Timberlake, 30, and Munn first met at a MySpace event that month, and after exchanging number Timerlake "started chasing her immediately," according to an insider.

According to a source, Munn believed Timberlake had left Biel and thought her relationship with the Social Network star might turn into something serious. The source adds the duo had "amazing sex" at the Gansevoort Hotel in NYC on Sept. 27 and 28, where they were "openly affectionate."

