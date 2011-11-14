Olivia Munn Dating NY Rangers' Brad Richards
Has New York Rangers player Brad Richards found his ice princess in Olivia Munn?
The 31-year-old athlete recently began dating the I Don't Know How She Does It star, several sources confirm to Us Weekly.
PHOTOS: 25 Things You Don't Know About Olivia Munn
"It's pretty new," a Munn pal tells Us. "She's excited. We'll see how it goes."
According to Just Jared, a Madison Square Garden rep was recently overheard saying, "Olivia has become the Rangers' good luck charm as they've been on a 6-0 winning streak since they first started dating two weeks ago."
PHOTOS: Stars who love athletes
Indeed, a source tells Us the 31-year-old actress attended one of Richards' games earlier this month "with some friends. She was cheering for the team."
The hot new duo spent some time outside the rink on Thursday when they dined at Italian restaurant Spasso in NYC's West Village.
Tell Us: Do Olivia and Brad make a cute couple?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly