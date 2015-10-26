No one's going to rain on Olivia Munn's parade!

The "Newsroom" actress spent the weekend vacationing in an undisclosed tropical location, but she didn't let a little foul weather dampen her mood.

"#vacation #paradise 💦💧☔️"," she captioned a photo of herself rocking a white string bikini while floating in an infinity pool with an umbrella on Oct. 24.

Olivia returned to Instagram on Oct. 27 to offer an even better look at her bod while strolling on the beach with an equally fit gal pal.

It looks like all that sword training does a body good!

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress also credits her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with helping her stay in shape.

"My boyfriend's healthiness inspires me," she told the August 2015 issue of Good Housekeeping. "Aaron is different than every other man I've ever met … there's so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is."

"He's in such great shape, and especially lately, he's been eating so well and working out," she added. "Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating."

The brunet beauty and the football star have been an item since spring 2014.